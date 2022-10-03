Kremlin: Moscow Is Closely Monitoring Kiev’s NATO Bid

Russia's special military operation in Ukraine last February was partly due to Ukraine's bid to join NATO, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Peskov said Moscow closely follows Kiev's recent application to speed up its membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

On this occasion, the spokesman said that "Ukraine's orientation towards NATO and the confirmation of its future NATO membership was one of the reasons for the special military operation."

There are different reactions of NATO countries to such a request, according to Peskov, who said: "There are countries that support this option of accelerated accession, there are countries that do not. In any case, they all refer to the rule of consensus."

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed an application for accelerated membership in the U.S.-led military alliance last Friday.

In response, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said it is an inopportune time for accelerated Ukrainian accession.

For his part, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said each country has the right to determine its path and added that the "open door" policy continues to be applied by the bloc.