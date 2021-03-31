Kenya Enhances COVID-19 Measures at Wildlife Sanctuaries

President Kenyatta announced new anti-COVID-19 measures such as locking down five counties and extending curfew hours.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) on Wednesday stepped up COVID-19 containment measures inside national parks and reserves as the country reels from the third wave of infections.

Enhanced measures will apply in wildlife sanctuaries in Nairobi and the counties of Machakos, Kajiado, Kiambu, and Nakuru, all of which were placed under lockdown on Friday.

"Parks, reserves, and sanctuaries that fall in these counties will close all picnic sites and other sites where visitors tend to congregate," the KWS said.

"All national parks, reserves, and sanctuaries remain open from 6:00 a.m. with adjusted closing of 5:00 p.m. with strict observance of Ministry of Health COVID-19 protocols," it added.

This incident happened on Moi South lake road, Naivasha, Kenya. The hippo was was hit and run by a vehicle.

Kenya Wildlife Service... it’s inhuman to drag an animal like that even if it’s dead. Deplorable! Shocking! pic.twitter.com/o9ZYFJD0c4 — Shashank Rawal (@rawal20ke) March 24, 2021

Visits to wildlife sanctuaries in the other 42 counties would continue normally, but with strict observance of COVID-19 containment measures.

On March 26, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced revised measures, including locking down five counties, extending curfew hours, suspending physical learning and religious worship to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Under the new measures, movement in and out of the five counties that accounted for about 70 percent of new infections are suspended, but international flights would continue so long as arriving visitors present COVID-19- free certificates.