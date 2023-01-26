Judge Rules To Merge Sentences Imposed on Ecuador’s Former VP

Jorge Glas will have to serve an eight-year sentence for bribery, with the shortest (six years) being absorbed.

Judge Melissa Muñoz accepted the request for the unification of the six and eight-year prison sentences imposed on former Ecuadorian vice president Jorge Glas (2013-2018). However, she did not grant the request for early release at the same hearing.

According to Radio Pichincha, the judge annulled the six-year sentence for illicit association in the Odebrecht case. Glas must serve an eight-year sentence for bribery.

The appeal was filed by Glas' defense after an appeal's court of the National Court of Justice annulled the eight-year conviction for embezzlement in the Singue case for alleged irregularities in the awarding of oil contracts.

The ruling opened the possibility of requesting the unification of sentences of six years for illicit association in the corruption case of the Brazilian company Odebrecht, and eight years for bribery in the 2012-2016 bribery case, for alleged irregularities in the financing of the electoral campaign of the then ruling party Movimiento Alianza PAIS.

#ATENCIÓN | La jueza Melissa Muñoz, de Quito, aceptó la solicitud de unificación de penas para el exvicepresidente Jorge Glas.



Con esta decisión, la pena de 6 años de prisión por el caso Odebretch es anulada. Sin embargo, cumplirá la sentencia de 8 años por el Caso Sobornos. pic.twitter.com/fEQ5BCzQ4m — Radio La Calle (@radiolacalle) January 27, 2023

Judge Melissa Muñoz, from Quito, accepted the request for the unification of sentences for former vice-president Jorge Glas. With this decision, the 6-year prison sentence for the Odebretch case is annulled. However, he will serve an 8-year sentence for the Bribery Case.

In this case, the longer sentence (eight years) absorbs the shorter one (six years), so the Ecuadorian Vice President will have to serve eight years.

Christian Palacios, the lawyer of the former Vice President, said that the request to continue with the pre-release regime must be made independently.

If this request is granted, the former vice president could complete his sentence in the pre-release regime, having already served more than five years of detention.

Glas' legal team claims no embezzled funds have been found in the former vice president's accounts.