Italy: Far-Right League Is Left Out of The New Ruling Coalition

After the government crisis unleashed by far-right politician Matteo Salvini and his migratory policies, Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced on Wednesday the new council of ministers, which will include 9 officials from the Democratic Party (PD) and 5 from the Five Star Movement (M5S).

Once a high-level meeting was concluded at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Conte said that President Sergio Mattarella had accepted all the 22 ministers which will make up the 66th government of the Italian Republic, a coalition uniting two parties which were once bitter enemies.

The Italian PM announced that the Economy Minister will be lead by Roberto Gualtieri, a socialist politician who has been the chair of the European Parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee since 2014.

M5S leader Luigi Di Maio, who served as deputy prime minister, industry minister and labor minister in the previous administration, was named as Foreign Minister.

The high-profile Interior Ministry, which was presided over by Salvini for the past 15 months, was handed to Luciana Lamorgese, a career civil servant with no political affiliation.

After all these announcements, Mattarella took the floor to express that the new government was formed "on the basis of the indications of the parliamentary majority."

He also announced that he will appear before the Chambers in the next few days to request their confidence and present his government program.

[Thread] New Italian government will have slim majority in Senate. This was also case for previous government & is down to Italy's electoral system. 161 votes are required among 321 Senators (315 elected, 6 Life Senators nominated by President) >>https://t.co/V9WrhsIPx9 — Nicholas Whithorn (@NickWhithorn) September 4, 2019

Excluded from the new political coalition, Matteo Salvini predicted that the 66th government would not last long and anticipated that he will be in opposition.

"We work ​​​​​​​the same and more than before. They will not be able to escape the judgment of the Italians for too long. We are ready. Time is a gentleman. We shall overcome at the end."

Due to its composition and characteristics, the new government is expected to work in favor of consolidating European integration. "Salvini era is over as Italy moves towards a pro-EU government," specialized media outlet Politico commented.

According to Salvini however, the new Italian government is a sort of puppet manipulated by France and Germany.

"A government born between Paris and Berlin, which comes from the fear of losing the chair, without dignity and without ideals, with wrong people in the wrong place," Salvini tweeted.