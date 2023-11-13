Italian Unions Prepare Strike Against PM Meloni

From Nov. 17 to Dec. 1, workers will carry out a staggered strike according to the region of the country.

On Monday, the Italian General Confederation of Labour (CGIL) and Italian Labour Union (UIL) announced they would carry out a general strike on Friday against the 2024 budget proposed by the right-wing government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"We confirm the call for the general strike and its development plan for the day of Nov. 17," both unions said after a meeting in Rome with the Strike Guarantee Commission.

The Commission, whose members are appointed by the presidencies of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate, declared on Monday that "the requirements" for the general strike this Friday are not met and requested the exclusion of certain sectors and a change in plans.

The unions have also faced harsh criticism from the current Vice President and Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini, who described Maurizio Landini, the CGIL secretary, as "whimsical" for organizing the strike on a Friday.

Lo sciopero dei medici è confermato per il 5 dicembre, a prescindere che il governo Meloni modifichi la norma sul taglio delle pensioni



A confermarlo a https://t.co/NN3zpgipon il segretario del sindacato Anaao-Assomed ⬇️https://t.co/swCdePx9w7 — Fanpage.it (@fanpage) November 8, 2023

The text reads, "The doctors' strike is confirmed for December 5, regardless of whether the Meloni administration changes the rule on pension cuts. The secretary of the Anaao-Assomed union confirmed it."

"On Nov. 17, transportation will not be able to stop for 24 hours to harm millions of Italians and ensure a long weekend for CGIL. The right to strike is sacred, but even a red union must respect the rules," said Salvini.

Landini denounced an "arrogant attack on the right to strike by the Executive" and emphasized that it is not the ministers who call off or call for a strike, as it is guaranteed by the Constitution.

The strike was announced on Oct. 26 to protest against Meloni's budgets. Howerver, the strike does not have the support of the Confederation of Trade Unions in Italy (CISL), which considers it "disproportionate," in the words of its leader, Luigi Sbarra.

It is a phased strike, on different days depending on the region of the country. On Nov. 17, an 8-hour strike has been called for all workers in the central regions, as well as employees in the transportation sectors and civil servants throughout Italy.

On Nov. 20, it will be the turn of the island of Sicily. The north, the most prosperous and industrialized area of the country, will strike on Nov. 24. Sardinia will join the strike on Nov. 27, while on Dec. 1, it will be the turn of workers in the southern regions.