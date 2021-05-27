Israel Rejects UN Commission on Attacks to Gaza Strip

According to the Israeli authorities, they have proceeded with ethical standards trying to protect their population against Hamas attacks. However, during the latest conflict, one of the bloodiest in recent history, the death toll for Palestinians was 248 including 66 children, which was remarkably disproportionate to Israel's13 fatalities.

Israel rejected on Thursday the creation of a commission on the Gaza strip proposed by the United Nations Security Council. The UN aims to investigate massacres during the latest round of attacks despite Israel's maintaining that it has acted according to international law.

"Israel rejects outright the resolution adopted today (Thursday, 27 May 2021) by the United Nations Human Rights Council, a body with a built-in anti-Israel majority, guided by hypocrisy and absurdity. Any resolution that fails to condemn the firing of over 4,300 rockets by a terror organization at Israeli civilians, or even to mentions the terror organization Hamas, is nothing more than a moral failure and a stain on the international community and the UN," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Minister Riyad Mansour @palestine_un before the ⁦@UN⁩ #SC, 27 May 2021 “...Here in #Palestine we have a past, a present & a future. Regardless who agrees & who objects” Read full statement at https://t.co/xVnIdqG4Jl #SaveSheikhJarrah #Gaza pic.twitter.com/lNhLlv2YMP — State of Palestine (@Palestine_UN) May 27, 2021

The commission is part of a resolution adopted on Thursday to investigate human rights violations in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem.