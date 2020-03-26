Israel, Palestine See Coronavirus Cases Increase Significantly

Israel halted on Thursday all train services in the country because of the coronavirus spread, only keeping bus lines on a limited scale for essential workers.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 2,495, the Israeli Ministry of Health said Thursday. The number has surged almost tenfold since March 16 when the confirmed cases were only 250.

According to the ministry, 41 coronavirus patients are in serious condition and 68 in moderate condition.

In addition, 1,265 of the patients are treated in home quarantine, 327 in hotels converted into treatment facilities and 66 have recovered. So far, five patients have died of coronavirus in Israel.

Meanwhile, a enior Palestinian official announced on Thursday that 15 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Palestine, raising the total number to 86.

Ibrahim Melhem, spokesman of the Palestinian government, told a news briefing in Ramallah that the 15 new cases were from the village of Beddo to the northwest of Jerusalem.

They were infected "after mixing with the Palestinian woman who was declared dead (from coronavirus) on Wednesday," said Melhem, adding more precautionary measures will be taken in the village.

The number of the Palestinians infected with the coronavirus has reached 86, with nine in the Gaza Strip and 77 in the West Bank.