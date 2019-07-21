Israel Arrests More Than 900 Palestinians in Jerusalem

The total number of Palestinians detained by Israeli agents during the first six months of the year in all the occupied territories amounts to 2,600.

More than 900 Palestinians , including several minors, were arrested by Israeli forces in the city of Jerusalem during the first half of 2019, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Center for Studies (PPCS).

This figure represents a considerable increase, according to a PPCS report presented on Saturday.

The PPCS spokesperson, Riad al-Ashqar, said that last February the largest number of arrests occurred.

In that month the Palestinians managed to enter, for the first time in 16 years, in the area of ​​Bab Al-Rahma (The golden gate), which is located behind a door located in the east of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

The PPCS spokesman explained that of the detainees, 300 are minors, and 17 of them are 12 years old.

The total number of persons arrested during the period January-June in all occupied Palestinian territories amounted to 2,600, of whom 43 are women.

This situation, says Al-Ashqar, shows the "brutal repression" of Israel against the Palestinians in the holy places and of those defending the Al-Aqsa mosque.

According to data from the PPCS, in Israeli prisons there are more than seven thousand Palestinian prisoners.