Iraq Confirms Withdrawal of US Troops

That ordinance was sealed a few days after the assassination in Baghdad of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by the US Air Force, which acted under the then-president Donald Trump mandate.
Deputy commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and eight other combatants also died in that attack.
#FromTheSouth News Bits | Rockets have hit airbase hosting U.S. troops in Iraq. There are no reports of any casualties as of yet and the Iraqi military has said that security forces have found the launch pad used to fire the missiles in the Baghdad area. pic.twitter.com/v9OwJYRa4A