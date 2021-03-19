    • Live
Iraq Confirms Withdrawal of US Troops

  • Iraqi President Barham Salih, has confirmed that all U.S. troops remaining in Iraq are to leave the country, after the Iraqi Parliament ruled on their withdrawal.

Published 19 March 2021
All U.S. troops still stationed in Iraq are to leave the country, confirmed Iraqi President Barham Salih, after a decision adopted by the Iraqi Parliament.

Iraq's President Barham Salih confirmed Parliament's decision that U.S. troops leave the country highlights a dispatch released on Friday by the al-Maluma news agency.

Salih stated that about 2,500 US soldiers are in Iraq, and their presence here is about to end.

In this way, a decree issued in January 2020 by the Iraqi Parliament that forces a total withdrawal of the country's foreign military forces will be completed.

That ordinance was sealed a few days after the assassination in Baghdad of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by the US Air Force, which acted under the then-president Donald Trump mandate.

Deputy commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and eight other combatants also died in that attack.

