Iraq Confirms Withdrawal of US Troops

All U.S. troops still stationed in Iraq are to leave the country, confirmed Iraqi President Barham Salih, after a decision adopted by the Iraqi Parliament.

Iraq's President Barham Salih confirmed Parliament's decision that U.S. troops leave the country highlights a dispatch released on Friday by the al-Maluma news agency.

Salih stated that about 2,500 US soldiers are in Iraq, and their presence here is about to end.

In this way, a decree issued in January 2020 by the Iraqi Parliament that forces a total withdrawal of the country's foreign military forces will be completed.

Today marks 18 years since the start of the US invasion of Iraq.



Here’s a video of two veterans confronting Joe Biden for supporting the #Iraq war.



“Millions are dead in Iraq. We actually fought in your damn wars. You sent us to hurt civilians.” pic.twitter.com/8pVqwQfqTo — Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) March 19, 2021

That ordinance was sealed a few days after the assassination in Baghdad of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by the US Air Force, which acted under the then-president Donald Trump mandate.

Deputy commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, and eight other combatants also died in that attack.