Iran's Deputy Minister of Health Is Infected With Covid-19
    Iran's Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi, 2020.​​​​​​​ | Photo: Twitter/ @JoeB14ck

Published 25 February 2020 (9 hours 6 minutes ago)
Videos

The World Health Organization is sending a scientific mission to help Iran implement containment measures.

Iran's Deputy Minister of Health Iraj Harirchi, who is in charge of containing the new coronavirus outbreak, Tuesday announced that he is infected with Covid-19.

"Since yesterday I had a fever. My first test last night came out positive and since then I am isolated. A few minutes ago I was confirmed that the final test has also tested positive," Harirchi explained in a video.

The Deputy Minister indicated that he is already receiving treatment and that his condition "in general is not bad" and that he hopes that the fever will return and he will be able to return to work later.

"I wanted to assure you that we will succeed in the fight against this virus with the effort of the Ministry of Health, as well as with the support of you and the Government," he added.

The reformist deputy Mahmud Sadeqi also reported that he is infected by the coronavirus and said he has "little hope" to survive​​​​​​​.​​​​​​​

On the left is Iraj Harirchi, Iran's Deputy Health Minister, who has just tested positive for coronavirus. Yesterday he was talking to the press about the coronavirus.

According to official figures from the Ministry of Health, Iran has 95 people infected with the coronavirus and 15 patients have died up to Feb. 25.

The possibility that the numbers are higher exists. To help Iranian authorities implement the necessary containment measures, the World Health Organization (WHO) will send a scientific mission to Iran on Tuesday.

To prevent the spread of the disease, neighboring countries to Iran have closed their land borders and most airlines have suspended their flights.​​​​​​​

EFE
by teleSUR/ JF
