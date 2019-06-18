Iran Urges Global Resistance Against US 'Economic Terrorism'

“If a wide range of countries decides to stand up to the illegal US blackmail and bullying, we can make the US retreat."

Speaking in Russia Tuesday, a senior Iranian official blasted the U.S. and called for resistance around the world against U.S. "illegal bullying," following Donald Trump administration's attacks on sovereignty and international security.

“If a wide range of countries decides to stand up to the illegal US blackmail and bullying, we can make the US retreat and adopt a rational and responsible behavior in the international system,” said Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC).

Shamkani also denounced the use of economic measures to coerce sovereign countries, saying “No title other than economic terrorism suits this US behavior,” in reference to the U.S. economic sanctions that Iran faces since the U.S. withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) in May 2018.

However, U.S. attacks on Iran have not been restricted to the economic sphere, in April the U.S. moved to list Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, a core element of the Islamic Republic’s state infrastructure, as a terrorist organization. In response, Shamkhani accused the U.S. Army and intelligence agencies of being "the biggest sponsor of terrorist groups in recent decades."

Tensions were further heightened Monday as the U.S. announced it would be sending an extra 1,000 troops to the Middle East for "defensive purposes". Meanwhile, Iran announced Monday that they would begin to enrich uranium that falls just short of weapons-grade levels.

Despite an escalation of military tensions, Shamkhani said he hopes his country can emerge from the crippling sanctions imposed by the U.S., arguing that the solution is for a broad alliance of "independent countries" to create “multilateral mechanisms to break the US’ dominance on the global monetary system.”