    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Iran

Iran To Begin COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign
  • The Iranian president explained that the country will receive 16 million doses through the COVAX facility, led by the World Health Organization.

    The Iranian president explained that the country will receive 16 million doses through the COVAX facility, led by the World Health Organization. | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Published 23 January 2021
Opinion

The Iranian president explained that the country will receive 16 million doses through the COVAX facility, led by the World Health Organization. Moreover, Iran will purchase other vaccines as its COVID-19 vaccine candidate COVIRAN Barekat advances during the first phase of clinical trials.
 

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani assured on Saturday that the country will carry out its COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the coming weeks.

RELATED:

Iran: Rouhani Encourages Biden To Return To Nuclear Deal

"We strive to start vaccination in the country, in the current month," Rouhani said during a meeting of the National Committee to Combat the New Coronavirus. According to the president, the country will have three COVID-19 vaccines available.

The Iranian president explained that the country will receive 16 million doses through the COVAX facility, led by the World Health Organization. Moreover, the country will purchase other vaccines as its COVID-19 vaccine candidate COVIRAN Barekat advances to the first phase of clinical trials.

"There have been good movements in the field of local and foreign vaccines," Rouhani remarked. On January 8, Iran and Cuba signed a collaboration agreement to complement the clinical evidence on the Cuban COVID-19 vaccine Soberana02.

Tags

Iran COVID-19 pandemic COVID-19 vaccine

People

Hassan Rouhani

Reuters, Hispan TV
by teleSUR/esf-
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.