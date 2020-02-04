Iran Keeps Ukraine's Plane Crash Investigation International

Iranian authorities said they would continue investigating the crash, "and the cooperation with the countries involved in this accident will continue as before."

Iran's civil aviation authority said this Tuesday that it would keep working with other countries investigating the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane last month, and it called on all parties to avoid politicizing the issue.

The announcement comes after Iran's authorities admitted they had shot down the plane on Jan.8 by mistake while on high alert hours after a U.S. strike that killed Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani.

On Monday, Tehran blamed Ukrainian authorities for leaking what it described as confidential evidence and said it would no longer share material with Ukraine from the investigation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had said on Sunday that the leaked audio recording of an Iranian pilot talking to the control tower in Tehran showed that Iran knew right away that it had shot down the plane.

Iran's Civil Aviation Organization said in a statement on Tuesday that it was not given any warning about missile activity in the hours before the Ukrainian airliner was shot down.

"Of course, the expectation from all parties is to avoid politicizing this accident and obstructing the technical and specialized investigation," it said.

Experts from the UN aviation watchdog, ICAO, announced last month that it would also assist in the investigation under the invitation from the Iranian authorities.