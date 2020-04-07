Iran Demands US End Their Oil Sanctions

"What we want is for him to stop preventing Iran from selling oil & other products, buying its needs & making & receiving payments," said Zarif.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday called on the U.S. government to stop sanctions on Iran's oil exports.

"Iran is rich in human & natural resources. We don't need charity from (U.S. President) Donald Trump," Zarif tweeted.

The remarks of Zarif was an allusion to the recent help offer by Trump amid the surge of the novel coronavirus in Iran.

Iran has asked the world to oppose U.S. sanctions on Iran amid the surge of COVID-19 pandemic.

Iran is the worst-hit country by the pandemic in the Middle East, with 62,589 confirmed cases and 3,872 deaths so far.