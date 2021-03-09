Iran Begins Joint Naval Maneuvers With Allied Countries

Russia, China, and India joined Iran in what they see as an opportunity to increase mutual defensive capabilities.

Iran, Russia, China, and India will conduct new joint naval exercises in the coming days, with the stated aim of "forging alliances between friendly countries."

These maneuvers follow the Iranian, Russian, and Chinese navies staged a month ago in the Indian Ocean. On that occasion, the three nations announced that they would continue the exercises, and India took advantage of the occasion to join the multinational training.

The high command of the Iranian Army Naval Force, through Rear Admiral Hamze Ali Kaviani, deputy commander of that armed corps, said that these exercises would highlight the Iranian Armed Forces' high capacity in carrying out operations at sea and in open waters.

Russia, Iran, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills in Indian Ocean https://t.co/qunKjCZOlh via @epochtimes — Fodor István (@FodorIstvn20) March 6, 2021

It is also a demonstration of the alliances with friendly, allied, brotherly, and Islamic countries that Iran can carry out, Rear Admiral Ali Kaviani said.

"The Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is a powerful force that today is capable of ensuring security in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, the northern Indian Ocean, and wherever it is deemed necessary for Iran's interests," the deputy commander said.

Iran has growing ties with Russia and China in various fields, including the military. So far, the three allied countries have conducted several rounds of large-scale joint exercises.

Iran has assured that the increase in its military and naval power does not represent any aggressive intent. However, it has insisted that it will respond with all its defensive capabilities in the face of any move against it, especially by the US and its partners.