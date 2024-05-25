International Security Forces Will Arrive Haiti in Three Weeks

In response to the future military operation, the armed gangs launched an operation a few weeks ago to demolish the police infrastructure.

The Kenya lead international security forces to stop the violence crisis in Haiti will arrive in three weeks while the preparation to receive the more than 2,500 troops from countries on different continents continue, according to the Transitional Presidential Council and the National Police.

William Ruto, president of Kenya, explained during the end of a visit to the United States in an interview with the British baised BBC that a planning team is already in Haiti to lay the groundwork for the UN-sponsored international mission headed by Nairobi.

"As we speak, I already have a team in Haiti," Ruto said on Friday. " This will give us an idea of how things stand on the ground, of the troops available and the existing infrastructure", he explained that once such an assessment is available in collaboration with the Haitian police and leadership, he would contemplate a horizon of about three weeks to "be ready to deploy, once everything is ready on the ground."

In early May, Bahamas Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell, whose country will also send troops to Haiti, announced that the deployment of the multinational mission to restore security would begin on 26 May.

Biden received Ruto at the White House on Thursday, and in fact raised the level of the bilateral alliance by designating the African country as a 'main ally outside NATO' for its leadership in that mission to be deployed in Haiti.

Meanwhile, in response to the future military operation, the armed gangs launched an operation a few weeks ago to demolish the police infrastructure of the metropolitan area of the capital to prevent the multinational force from finding accommodation in the areas under its direct control.

The political, social and economic crisis and the escalation of violence have resulted in numerous changes in Haiti, with consequences such as the resignation of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry and the creation of a Transitional Presidential Council, which should lead to the holding of presidential elections.