Indigenous Peoples Block Highways in Guatemala

On the International Day of Indigenous Peoples, Guatemalans took to the streets to reject the Giammattei regime.

Guatemalan Indigenous peoples and over 20 social organizations will block roads on Tuesday and Thursday to protest against President Alejandro Giammattei, Attorney General Consuelo Porras, and the Special Prosecutor Against Impunity Rafael Curruchiche.

On Tuesday, at least 11 national highways woke up blocked in rejection of the arrest of renowned journalist Jose Zamora, corruption, and inflation.

The Communications Ministry confirmed that ten highways are blocked, among which are those international ones that lead to Mexico and El Salvador. University students also closed traffic in the western area of Guatemala City.

On the southern border of the country, on the highway that leads from the capital city to the Escuintla department, hundreds of people shouted slogans demanding the departure of the Giammattei, whom they accuse of being corrupt and repressive.

#Paro9A �� En Xela, desde el Centro Universitario de Occidente (CUNOC), la marcha anunciada está por iniciar. Distintas organizaciones y colectivos convocaron para manifestar su rechazo contra el gobierno y las medidas de represión usadas en la actualidad.



�� @shirlie_arc pic.twitter.com/UlPaeRRnvT — PrensaComunitaria (@PrensaComunitar) August 9, 2022

The tweet reads, "The scheduled march is about to start from the Western University Center (CUNOC) in Xela. Different organizations called to reject the government and its current repressive measures."

"On August 9, the International Day of Indigenous Peoples, the Iximulew people took to the streets and is on strike against corruption and Giammattei's authoritarian regime," local outlet Prensa Comunitaria reported.

This week's demonstrations were called on August 4, when social organizations unitedly demanded the release of opposition journalist Zamora, who was imprisoned due to accusations made by prosecutor Porras.

Over the last decade, his publications evidenced hundreds of acts of corruption in the governments of Otto Perez Molina (2012-2015), Jimmy Morales (2016-2020) and Giammattei.