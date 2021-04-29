India Reaches 18 Million COVID-19 Cases

India surpassed 18 million COVID-19 infections on Thursday amid a devastating second wave of the pandemic with collapsed hospitals and crematoriums, which have paralyzed the country.
RELATED:
India Gets 22 Tons of Medical Supplies From Russia
April 28 saw the highest daily death toll, according to the authorities, reporting 3,645 fatalities. After more than a week, with over 300,000 cases per day, 379,257 new infections were registered on Thursday.
"Russia lends a hand in the fight against COVID-19, sending #India more than 22 tons of humanitarian aid with 20 units of equipment for oxygen production, 75 ventilators,150 medical monitors, and 200 thousand packs of medicines."
The international community is mobilizing to help the world´s second most populated country. On April 28, Russia sent over 22 tons of humanitarian aid, including oxygen tanks and medicines.
On the other hand, India's military is starting to open its healthcare facilities to civilians.