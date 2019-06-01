If US Refrains from Bullying, Iran May Initiate Talks: Rouhani

"We have shown that we do not submit to bullying and covetous powers," Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said.

Iran will not be “bullied” by the U.S., Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday, allowing that his country might be open to dialogue with the Western nation if a level of mutual respect is upheld.

"We are for logic and talks if [the other side] sits respectfully at the negotiating table and follows international regulations, not if it issues an order to negotiate," Rouhani said.

"We have shown that we do not submit to bullying and covetous powers," he said.

Tensions have run high over the past few months after the U.S. re-imposed sanctions on Iranian oil imports last year and increased their severity last month. In recent weeks Washington has also hinted at military confrontation, saying it was sending extra forces to the Middle East to respond to an Iranian threat.

Trump said Monday: “It (Iran) has a chance to be a great country with the same leadership ... We aren’t looking for regime change — I just want to make that clear.”

Since May 2018, Trump’s administration launched a “maximum pressure campaign” reinstating and increasing sanctions against Iran.

Some of the restrictions include blocking Iran from purchasing U.S. dollar notes; trading in gold and precious metals, transactions in the Iranian rial; using any kind of material for transactions like graphite, aluminum, steel, coal, and industrial software; sale of car parts to Iran; importing luxury Iranian goods to the U.S.

The U.S. exerted more pressure on Iran by sanctioning its oils exports, energy, and metal sector, and on financial institutions conducting business with the Central Bank of Iran, etc.

Till now the Trump administration has sanctioned more than 900 people, entities, vessels, and aircraft which includes 50 Iranian banks, 200 individuals, and Iran's national airlines.