Hurricane Ida is Now a Category 4 at US Southern

The system was expected to make landfall Sunday afternoon, set to arrive on the exact date Hurricane Katrina ravaged Louisiana and Mississippi 16 years earlier.

Hurricane Ida rapidly grew in strength early Sunday, becoming a dangerous Category 4 hurricane just hours before hitting the Louisiana coast while emergency officials in the region grappled with opening shelters for displaced evacuees despite the risks of spreading the coronavirus.

As Ida moved through some of the warmest ocean water in the world in the northern Gulf of Mexico, its top winds grew by 45 mph (72 kph) to 150 mph (230 kph) in five hours, AP reports.

Ida was centered about 60 miles (95 kilometers) south of the mouth of the Mississippi River, and 75 miles (120 kilometers) south-southeast of costal Grand Isle, Louisiana.

Hurricane #Ida is an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane. 4 AM CDT Key Messages highlight dangerous life-threatening storm surge along LA, MS, & AL coast in Storm Surge Warning area. Catastrophic wind damage expected where Ida's core moves onshore. https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/ppgJFP0Gtl — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2021

It was traveling northwest at 15 mph (24 kph).

Ida threatened a region already reeling from a resurgence of COVID-19 infections, due to low vaccination rates and the highly contagious delta variant.

New Orleans hospitals planned to ride out the storm with their beds nearly full, as similarly stressed hospitals elsewhere had little room for evacuated patients. And shelters for those fleeing their homes carried an added risk of becoming flashpoints for new infections.

President Joe Biden approved emergency declarations for Louisiana and Mississippi ahead of Ida’s arrival.

Comparisons to the Aug. 29, 2005, landfall of Katrina weighed heavily on residents bracing for Ida. A Category 3 storm, Katrina was blamed for 1,800 deaths as it demolished oceanfront homes in Mississippi and caused levee breaches and catastrophic flooding in New Orleans.

In Saucier, Mississippi, Alex and Angela Bennett spent Saturday afternoon filling sand bags to place around their flood-prone home. Both survived Katrina, and didn’t expect Ida to cause nearly as much destruction where they live, based on forecasts.