Hurricane Dorian Intensifies to Category 4, Shifts North

According to the most recent metherorologists observations, the hurricane could spare Florida instead is now expected to hit the Carolinas, The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami said.

Hurricane Dorian became a category 4 storm on the Saffir-Simpson scale as it reached sustained winds of over 140 miles per hour, the The National Hurricane Center (NHC) in Miami reported.

The most recent forecast indicate that Dorian it could hit Florida east coast, rather than its inland, as the storm is moving in northwest direction.

The hurricane has been catalogued as “extremely dangerous” for the north of Bahamas and east Florida by the NHC, which sent a “hurricane-hunter” plane to verify the category of the storm Friday.

The eye of Dorian is expected to hit northwest Bahamas on Sunday and approach Florida Monday night. Strong winds and heavy rains are also expected during the weekend in this areas and the southeast coast of the United States. Also the sea level could rise up until 15 feet in the Bahamas, according to the forecasts.

President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency in Florida and instructed the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) to coordinate disaster-relief efforts. He said on Friday the decision whether to order some residents of Florida to evacuate likely would be made on Sunday as the state braces for Hurricane Dorian.