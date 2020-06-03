    • Live
Humanity Will Be 'Finished' After COVID, Goodall Warns
  • Goodall delivered an online speech about humanity's environmental responsibilities amidst pandemic

Published 3 June 2020 (4 hours 41 minutes ago)
The renowned primatologist said mishandling of the natural world could lead us all to the abyss.

Humanity will be "finished" after COVID-19 if it doesn't improve its relationship with the natural world, Jane Goodall warned on Wednesday.

During a webinar about pandemics, wildlife, and intensive animal farming, world-renowned primatologist and conservationist complained about how humanity deals with natural habitats, and she blamed the Covid-19 outbreak on the overuse of the natural world.

"We have come to a turning point in our relationship with the natural world (...) One of the lessons learnt from this crisis is that we must change our ways. Scientists warn that to avoid future crises, we must drastically change our diets and move to plant-rich foods—for the sake of the animals, planet, and the health of our children."

According to the 86-year-old UN peace messenger that behavior will create a reservoir of animal diseases that would hurt human society.

"We have brought this on ourselves because of our absolute disrespect for animals and the environment (...) Our disrespect for wild animals and our disrespect for farmed animals has created this situation where disease can spill over to infect human beings," she said.

The conservationist is the founder of the Jane Goodall Institute, based in Vienna, Virginia,

widely recognized for its wildlife and environmental conservation work, and inspire individual action by young people of all ages to help animals, other people and to protect the world we all share.

