Houthi Drone Attacks Continue to Target Airport in Saudi Arabia

The Houthi-run al-Masirah TV station reported on Saturday that the movement has launched fresh drone strikes on airports in Jizan and Abha regions of Saudi Arabia.

The Qasif K2 drones struck the control rooms in Jizan airport as well as the refueling station in Abha, according to a spokesperson of the Yemeni armed forces. The attacks were stated to be an act of retaliation against Saudi Arabia's war against the impoverished nation.

The Houthi milita has increased its attacks on airports in recent days and launched major attacks on oil-pipelines in Saudi Arabia.

The Western-backed, Saudi-led coalition that has been battling the Houthi movement in Yemen said earlier strikes on the Airport in Abha was proof of Iranian support for what it called cross-border terrorism.

The United Nations has asked all partner countries of Saudi Arabia to stop supporting the country with arms sales and other means that fuel the war in Yemen and the war-crimes carried out by the coalition which include targeted air-strikes on school and hospitals as well as a sea and land blockade that puts the country at the brink of starvation.