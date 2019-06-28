Honduran Coup 10 Years Later: Country in Crisis

Ten years after he was illegally ousted, Honduran President Manuel Zelaya commemorates citizens who died demonstrating against his coup.

June 28, 2019 marks the 10 year anniversary of the overthrow of Honduran President Manuel Zelaya. Since that date, the country has been on a social, political and economic downward spiral. Ten years ago, the military ousted Zelaya and today they are repressing and removing protesters from the streets.

President Manuel Zelaya was overthrown by a coup d'etat June 28, 2009 when soldiers stormed his residence and put him on a plane to Costa Rica under a Supreme Court order. The coup took place just as the president was trying to introduce land redistribution reforms and a referendum to call for a constituent assembly to change the county’s constitution.

The Organization of American States (OAS) and the U.N. General Assembly both called for Zelaya’s "immediate and unconditional return."

However, then-United States Secretary of State Hillary Clinton never supported Zelaya’s reinstatement, and instead dismissed calls from the international community for her to outrightly call for the president’s return to post. This stance from the influential and imperialist nation allowed for the Honduran military to install National Assembly President Roberto Micheletti, who had close ties to the nation’s large business interests, as interim president.

Como hoy, 2009, un golpe promovido por #EEUU derrocó al hermano Manuel Zelaya, Presidente democráticamente electo de #Honduras. Desde entonces aquel país sufre una crisis social y económica que derivó en una trágica ola migratoria. — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) June 28, 2019

Today, 2009, a coup supported by #EEUU overthrew Brother Manuel Zelaya, democratically elected President of #Honduras. Since then the country suffers a social and economic crisis that led to a tragic wave of migration.

Repressive measures against coup protesters immediately took hold. An illegal curfew was put in place and Reuters reported a “media blackout.” Several people were killed by military police in the post-coup days.

Micheletti was eventually replaced by National Party candidate, Porfirio Lobo Sosa, who remained president until 2014 and presided over Honduras during an era which saw record-breaking murder rates.

In 2011 and 2012, Honduras had the highest murder rate in the world and, in 2014, an average of 66 out of every 100,000 residents were killed.

Organized crime skyrocketed during the Lobo administration. Citizens were forced to pay out US$200 million to Honduran gangs in 2014, or face violence and possible death.

In this context more than 13,000 Honduran minors sought new lives in the U.S. between 2013 May 2014 alone — a 1272 percent increase over 2009 migration rates.

The numbers have remained the same since incumbent President Juan Orlando Hernandez (JOH) entered office in 2014.

Some 22,186 Hondurans sought legal asylum in the U.S. in 2016. The following year, 3,791 homicides were registered in the nation that now has a 70 percent poverty rate. Under Zelaya, extreme poverty shrank by over 20 percent.

Dana Frank, University of California Santa Cruz history professor emerita and expert on U.S. foreign policy in Honduras, says Hernandez is guilty of helping direct Zelaya’s overthrow, and documents show that the president and his National Party embezzled as much as US$90 million from the national healthcare system into both the party’s and the president’s electoral campaigns.​​​​​​​

Hace 10 años inició, con el golpe de Estado al presidente Manuel Zelaya, la agresión del imperio gringo contra los gobiernos progresistas del continente. No podrán los golpes y las agresiones doblegar la voluntad de lucha de los movimientos progresistas de la Patria Grande. pic.twitter.com/RTASYMQ1sM — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) June 28, 2019

Ten years ago it began, with the coup d'état of President Manuel Zelaya, the aggression of the gringo empire against the progressive governments of the continent. The blows and the aggressions will not be able to bend the will of fight of the progressive movements of the Great Homeland.

JOH was declared president again in November 2017 in an election international observers said was wrought with “irregularities.” In response to protests for his removal, national security forces sent over 200 demonstrators to the hospital and at least 31 protesters were killed.

Overall, since the coup, underemployment, unemployment and sub-employment have doubled and now account for 63 percent of the population.

Economic inequality, which decreased for four consecutive years starting in 2006, the year after Zelaya entered office, began increasing in 2010 and by 2013 Honduras had the most unequal income distribution in Latin America, according to the Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR). The organization says that “in two years after the coup, over 100 percent of all real income gains went to the wealthiest 10 percent of Hondurans.”

“Ever since the 2009 military coup (that removed President Manuel Zelaya) … Honduras has failed (as) a state to provide for its citizens, enforce the rule of law, and function as a vehicle for democratic decision making,” Professor Frank told teleSUR in 2018.

This scenario is reflected by the virtually continuous strikes and protests taking place since late April against Hernandez’s and legislators attempts to cut funding to public education and healthcare and make easier layoffs to these sectors.

But most of the public anger is based in the rage against Hernandez and what he represents—corruption, violence, elitism and keeping Honduras a puppet to the U.S. that supported the Zelaya coup ten years ago.

Zelaya had planned to honor the 10 anniversary of his overthrow in Tegucigalpa in front of the Toncontin airport, with a tribute to the "martyrs" who died after the coup d'état, but the military prevented him, according to the president on Twitter.​​​​​​​

Militarización en las afueras del aeropuerto internacional de Toncontin. pic.twitter.com/lYJxsGZ9si — Gilda Silvestrucci (@GildateleSUR) June 28, 2019

"The military of JOH (Juan Orlando Hernandez) dismantled the tent to commemorate the assassination of the first martyr of the resistance Isi Obed Murillo,” said Zelaya. He held the ceremony in a different location in the capital.

His wife, Xiomara Castro, who ran against Hernandez in 2013 said Friday, "Ten years later, Honduras dawns militarized. They are afraid of the truth! Today they destroy the commemoration of the martyrs of the coup, the grotesque actions of the dictatorship." She tweeted, "Since the overthrow, Honduras lives in submission to the U.S.," Xiomara Castro.

Deputy Juan Barahona from Zelaya’s Libre party told EFE, "The coup d'etat is reversing us by 50 years and in the 10 years since the coup they have plunged us into poverty.”

While some remain, increasingly, Hondurans, along with their neighbors from Guatemala and El Salvador are trying to seek refuge in the U.S. to a President Trump administration doing everything it can--legally and illegally to violently keep them out. ​​​​​​​