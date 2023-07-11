Heat Wave in the Maghreb

The extended period of very high temperatures and dry conditions may increase the potential for wildfires throughout the region. The high temperatures may result in drought conditions in the country. Authorities may implement water rationing, restricting water supply when necessary.

A suffocating heat wave prevails in the Maghreb region, as it has approached 50 degrees in some areas, which prompted the authorities in their countries to issue warnings to the citizens to be cautious, especially in the cases of the elderly and the sick.

The Sahara is the hottest desert in the world, with one of the harshest climates. The average annual temperature is 30 °C, while the hottest temperature ever recorded was 58 °C.

This heatwave forecast is foreseen to persist across Algeria, Morocco, and Tunisia through July 14.

The Algerian meteorological services warned on Monday, July 10, of the continuation of a severe heat wave up to 49 degrees.

In Tunisia, the temperature reached a record high on Saturday, reaching 48.4 degrees in the city of Kairouan (the center of the country), according to the National Institute of Meteorology.

The Tunisian Institute confirmed that the temperatures exceeded, on Saturday, the normal rates by more than 10 degrees.

An official at the aforementioned institute stated that the city of Kairouan set a record of 48.4 degrees, making it the seventh-hottest region in the world on Saturday night. It is expected that the temperature in this country will remain above forty during this week.

This wave also affects Morocco, as local media reported that the General Directorate of Meteorology expected a heat wave during which the temperature would range between 37 and 48 degrees, from Monday to Friday, in many regions of the country. It stated that temperatures are expected to range between 44 and 48 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

In the case of Mauritania, the National Meteorological Authority warned residents of the Tiris Zemmour regions of a severe rise in temperatures during the week, explaining in a statement published by the local media that this province will witness from July 10 to 16 a severe heat wave, reaching maximum temperature degrees between 47 and 49 degrees Celsius, especially in the cities of Bir Om Akren and Zouerate. The “meteorology” called on residents and travelers “to be more cautious throughout the aforementioned period.”

The extended period of very high temperatures and dry conditions may increase the potential for wildfires throughout the region. The high temperatures may result in drought conditions in the country. Authorities may implement water rationing, restricting water supply when necessary, as well as prohibiting the use of potable water to irrigate green spaces or limiting water withdrawal from wells, springs, or waterways.

Heatwaves also pose a health threat to vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, children, pregnant women, and those with respiratory illnesses, due to the increased possibility of heat stroke or heat exhaustion during prolonged exposure to high temperatures. These risks could also extend to relatively healthy individuals during significant heatwave events. In addition to significantly impacting athletes and those who work outdoors, high temperatures can cause problems for people using mass transit. The lack of air conditioning and cramped vehicles during rush hour may lead to some passengers being hospitalized for dehydration.