Havana`s International Fair Suspended due to COVID-19

Other commercial and investment events could be developed online authorities say.
Havana's International Fair (FIHAV), due to be celebrated at the end of the year, has been suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as confirmed on Friday by Ana Teresita Gonzàlez, Cuba's First Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment.
RELATED:
FIHAV was expected from October 1 to 5 at the EXPOCUBA fairgrounds. The fair is the most important commercial event of the year in the country. It is also the framework where the Foreign Investment Opportunities Portfolio is presented, a guide to investors in Cuba.
El Comité Organizador de #FIHAV lamenta los inconvenientes que pueda ocasionar la suspensión de la Feria.— MINCEX_Cuba (@MINCEX_CUBA) June 12, 2020
Agradece la comprensión de los participantes cubanos y extranjeros que prestigian el evento.
Este tiempo debe aprovecharse fortaleciendo vínculos con socios comerciales. pic.twitter.com/4Aj8vc5UG9
Gonzàlez said that other commercial and investment promoting events could be developed online, "which will be known in due time," the official added.
Through a press release, Cuba's Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment announced that the 37 edition would be held in November 2021.