Havana`s International Fair Suspended due to COVID-19

Other commercial and investment events could be developed online authorities say.

Havana's International Fair (FIHAV), due to be celebrated at the end of the year, has been suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, as confirmed on Friday by Ana Teresita Gonzàlez, Cuba's First Deputy Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment.

FIHAV was expected from October 1 to 5 at the EXPOCUBA fairgrounds. The fair is the most important commercial event of the year in the country. It is also the framework where the Foreign Investment Opportunities Portfolio is presented, a guide to investors in Cuba.

El Comité Organizador de #FIHAV lamenta los inconvenientes que pueda ocasionar la suspensión de la Feria.



Agradece la comprensión de los participantes cubanos y extranjeros que prestigian el evento.



Este tiempo debe aprovecharse fortaleciendo vínculos con socios comerciales. pic.twitter.com/4Aj8vc5UG9 — MINCEX_Cuba (@MINCEX_CUBA) June 12, 2020

"The Organizing Committee of FIHAV regrets the inconvenience that the suspension of the fair might produce. It is thankful for the comprehension of Cuban and foreign participants who prestige the event. This time most be use strengthening the link with our commercial partners."

The event is regarded as the major trade fair in the country and the Caribbean. Last year's edition, over 50 countries confirmed their presence, and several economic agreements were subscribed.

Gonzàlez said that other commercial and investment promoting events could be developed online, "which will be known in due time," the official added.

Through a press release, Cuba's Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment announced that the 37 edition would be held in November 2021.