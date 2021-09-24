Guatemalans Demand Resignation of Attorney General Porras

In the last three years, she has been involved in the lawfare against prosecutors who dared to denounce top officials for corruption.

On Friday, twenty-five Guatemalan social organizations held a march to demand the resignation of Attorney General Consuelo Porras, whom they consider to be part of the circle of corruption that the political elites have consolidated in recent years.

“Porras continues to be loyal to a criminal alliance, obstructs justice, and manipulates cases,” stated citizens in a press conference at the headquarters of the Public Prosecutor's Office.

The march follows the U.S. imposition of sanctions against five Salvadoran and two Guatemalan officials, including Porras and her aide Public Prosecutor Secretary-General Angel Pineda. The U.S. State Department found that Porras and Pineda "obstructed investigations concerning acts of corruption”.

According to the protesters, the recent inclusion of Porras in the U.S. list of corrupt officials is proof of their legitimate demands for her resignation, which seek to recover the rule of law.

"If she had any dignity, she would have already left... for the sake of honor and decency, she has to resign," lawmaker Aldo Davila said.

Since at least July, Guatemalans have been actively demanding Porras's resignation due to her participation in the dismissal of Anti-Corruption Prosecutor Juan Sandoval, who dared to accuse former presidents, lawmakers, ministers, officials, and businessmen for corruption.

Sandoval abandoned Guatemala because he feared for his life. So far, he has been the fifth prosecutor to leave the country in less than three years as a result of investigations related to political corruption.