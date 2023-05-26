Guatemalan Elites Behind Arrest of Anti-Corruption Prosecutor

For the past three years, the far-right "Foundation Against Terrorism" has been mounting legal cases against anti-corruption judges, prosecutors, and journalists.

On Friday, the Guatemalan security forces arrested Prosecutor Stuardo Campo, who investigated some ministers and judges involved in corruption cases.

While he was being transferred to Guatemala City, the Prosecutor told journalists that his arrest was part of the political persecution that elites are carrying out against him.

Campo was head of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office until April 2021, when he was transferred to another institution after he initiated a criminal proceeding for corruption against former President Jimmy Morales (2016-2020).

The arrest warrant against Campo was issued by the Ninth Court of First Instance, which accepted a complaint filed by the Foundation Against Terrorism, a far-right organization that has led the legal persecution against judges and prosecutors for the past three years.

“The international community should send a clear message ahead of #Guatemala’s upcoming presidential elections by demanding that [President] Giammattei immediately release [José Rubén] Zamora,” said @cmdelaserna, CPJ’s program director.



Read more: https://t.co/hRephzRJWx — Committee to Protect Journalists (@pressfreedom) May 17, 2023

Campo, who directs the Prosecutor's Office Against the Migrants Smuggling, is accused of wrongly issuing an arrest warrant and diverting an investigation in 2021.

Over 30 judges, prosecutors and journalists, who investigated corruption cases that occurred between 2015 and 2021, have had to go into exile due to legal actions against them carried out in revenge for their leading role in the fight against corruption.

So far, Consuelo Porras, the head of the Public Ministry, has not issued any statement on what happened today with Prosecutor Campo, who was working at the time of his arrest.