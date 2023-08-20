Guatemala Update: Candidates Torres & Arevalo Cast Their Votes

The victorious candidate of the runoff will assume office for the 2024-2028 term on January 14, succeeding President Alejandro Giammattei.

On Sunday, 9.3 million Guatemalans are heading to the polls for the presidential runoff between Sandra Torres from the National Unity of Hope (UNE) and Bernardo Arevalo from the Seed Movement (Semilla). Below are the major events as they occur.

10:00 am: Sandra Torres calls for honesty in the electoral process. The conservative politician voted in a residential area in the southeast of Guatemala City, from where he called for "honesty" in the electoral process due to some "anomalies."

"We are going to wait for the results with the team and with the game," said the UNE candidate and ex-wife of former president Alvaro Colom (2008-2012).

The latest polls published last week place Torres with a voting intention that does not exceed 39 percent. Most probably, such a figure will not allow her to beat the Seed candidate in the current presidential race.

Torres campaigned emphasizing the conservative traits of his speech and aligning himself with retired military veterans and other sectors of the traditional elites.

In 2019, she spent four months in prison due to an indictment against her for misusing some US$5 million on her in her 2015 presidential campaign.



���� #Guatemala, the largest economy in Central America yet one of the most unequal, chooses between Arévalo (Semilla) and Torres (UNE) today. At stage, the possibility of a new democratizing moment.



5️⃣ keys to watch these elections according to what we’ve heard in communities. pic.twitter.com/kjSY5ge81l — Jesús de la Torre (@JesussdelaTorre) August 20, 2023

09:00 am: Bernardo Arevalo cast his vote in downtown Guatemala. "Guatemalans, this is the moment to vote with joy. Let's head out and vote early," said the 64-year-old progressive candidate from La Patria High School.

The Seed leader voted accompanied by his wife, Lucrecia Peinado, and surrounded by dozens of journalists and party members.

Arevalo advanced to the presidential runoff after securing a surprising second place in the first round on June 25. In the initial round, he narrowly trailed behind Torres.

Since then, Arevalo and his party have faced legal persecution by the Public Ministry, which attempted to dissolve the Seed Movement to prevent him from competing in the presidential race on Sunday.

When asked about the possibility of the Prosecutor's Office taking further actions against him if he wins the presidency tonight, Arevalo chose not to respond to questions.

The progressive leader is the frontrunner to win the elections, as indicated by the published polls attributing him 61 percent of the voter intention.

The victorious candidate of the runoff will assume office for the 2024-2028 term on January 14, succeeding President Alejandro Giammattei.