Greek PM Mitsotakis Outlines New Government's Priorities

The conservative politician announced that his next four-year administration is aiming for at least 120 reforms.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis outlined the priorities of the new government at the first cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

"Our four general directions are better wages, a better public health system, a better state, a better life in a strong Greece," he said, according to Greek national broadcaster ERT.

"Without a fast-growing economy, there is no prosperous society, and growth is also the solution to combat the greatest social injustice, which is none other than unemployment," Mitsotakis pointed out, adding that the next government is aiming for at least 120 reforms.

On Sunday evening, after his conservative New Democracy party won the general elections, he promised more reforms at a faster pace during his second term in office

Les résultats du deuxième tour des élections législatives en Grèce ont reconduit à son poste Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Premier ministre de Nouvelle démocratie, la formation de droite du pays au pouvoir depuis quatre ans.https://t.co/c0hqC3Hrnf — NPA - Nouveau Parti Anticapitaliste (@NPA_NouvParAnti) June 29, 2023

The tweet reads, "The results of the second round of legislative elections in Greece have reappointed Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, from the right-wing New Democracy party, in power for four years."

The new cabinet was sworn in on Tuesday. The new parliament convenes next Monday and the vote of confidence in the government is scheduled for July 7.

On Thursday, former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announced he is stepping down as leader of the leftist Syriza party, after a resounding electoral defeat to conservatives on Sunday.

"It's time to start a new cycle," said the progressive politician after his party fell to 18 percent of the vote in the elections, compared to 40.5 percent for the right-wing New Democracy.