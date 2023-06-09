Glas Refuses Nomination, Left’s Binomial Is Gonzalez and Arauz

"...13 million of Ecuadorians will go to the polls... and the couple having the best chance of winning is the one supported Correa's Union for Hope..."

On Saturday, in an unexpected turn of events, Jorge Glas declined the nomination after being announced as candidate, citing the legal investigations and ongoing persecution against him. He instead called on RC lawmaker Luisa González as presidential candidate and Andrés Arauz to run as the vice-presidential candidate.

Glas served as VP with Rafael Correa and Lenin Moreno. He spent 5 years in jail due to a case of lawfare and political persecution for refusing to turn against Correa.

On August 20, over 13 million of Ecuadorians will go to the polls to elect their highest authorities and 137 legislators, who will remain in office until May 2025.

Although at least 6 presidential pairings have been announced so far, the couple having the best chance of winning is the one supported Correa's Union for Hope (UNES), a coalition of parties that managed to obtain most subnational governments in the last elections.

#Ecuador | The candidates for president and vice president for the Citizen Revolution for the early elections will be Luisa Gonzalez and Andres Arauz pic.twitter.com/SrCzoo8pJO — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) June 10, 2023

Below is a summary of the professional and political trajectory of the Citizen Revolution candidates.

More details on western media dishonesty about Ecuador in a piece I wrote in February after local elections and a referendum that were a distaster for Ecuador’s ringwing forceshttps://t.co/Lk1AiD8o2o — Joe Emersberger (@rosendo_joe) June 7, 2023

Presidential Candidate Luisa Gonzalez

This former assemblywoman is a lawyer who graduated from the International University of Ecuador. She earned also a master’s degree in Senior Management from the Institute of Higher National Studies and a master’s degree in International Economics and Development from the Complutense University of Madrid.

In 2016, Gonzalez served as Public Administration Undersecretary. Later, she was appointed advisor at the state-owned company Ecuador's Post Office, consul general of Ecuador in Alicante (Spain), and secretary of the Superintendence of Companies.

Between 2018 and 2019, she served as national secretary of the Andean Parliament, which is a political institution of the Andean Community of Nations (CAN).



#FromTheSouth News Bits | The President of #Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, announced on Friday that he will not run for the early elections of august 20th. pic.twitter.com/61EaZc6SCD — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) June 2, 2023