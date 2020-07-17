    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > France

France: Macron Steps Back, Postpones Pension Reform Until 2021
  • Citizens participate in a demonstration against pension reforms, Marseille, France, Feb. 6, 2020.

    Citizens participate in a demonstration against pension reforms, Marseille, France, Feb. 6, 2020. | Photo: EFE

Published 17 July 2020 (6 hours 59 minutes ago)
Opinion
Videos

Negotiations on the unemployment insurance reform will also be postponed until next year.

During a meeting with employers and workers in Paris, France’s Prime Minister Jean Castex Friday proposed delaying pension reform negotiations until 2021.

RELATED:

Eurozone Production Will Decrease by 8.7% in 2020

Arguing the existence of an economic crisis and a health emergency, he proposed also to postpone the reform of unemployment insurance until next year.

The new public pension system law, which was approved on Nov. 1, 2019, was expected to take effect in September. Nevertheless, the memory of the massive social protests, as well as the politicians' electoral interests, modified such planning.

The French authorities consider that this postponement should serve so that social groups have the possibility to both discuss different modalities for the reform's gradual application and "assume their responsibilities" regarding the current system.

Castex also announced that the Retirement Guidance Council (COR) will evaluate the financial situation of the current plans, which could approach US$32 billion in late 2020.

Previously, President Emmanuel Macron’s proposal sought to eliminate those specific pension schemes through which some workers can take early retirement or pay fewer taxes.

His reform also sought to increase the retirement age to create a single pension system that would be more financially sustainable.

Tags

France Pension reform

People

Jean Castex Emmanuel Macron

Prensa Latina
by teleSUR/ JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.