Former Lawmaker Urges Israel to Use Trump and Annex West Bank

"There is no better time than now," Shaked, who earlier this month was sacked by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as justice minister, wrote on Twitter. "Do not miss Trump's reign - that's what I just said at the Jerusalem Post in New York."

The former Justice Minister of Israel Ayelet Shaked has called on her country’s government to take advantage of the Trump presidency to annex the occupied West Bank.

Shaked, who is known for her insensitive comments towards Palestinians, tweeted on Sunday that she told the audience at the Jerusalem Post conference in New York that Israel should use its ally to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over the occupied West Bank.

Israel has been illegally seizing land inside the Area C part of the West Bank for several years now, which is a violation of the Oslo Accords.

Area C makes up nearly two-thirds of the West Bank region; it is now home to approximately 325,000 illegal settlers.

Israel is preparing to participate in the economic summit in Bahrain next week, which is where the senior Trump adviser Jared Kushner will present the U.S. President’s “deal of the century”.

The Palestinian Authority has already ruled out any involvement in the conference.

Last month, top Palestinian official Ahmed Majdalani said "there will be no Palestinian participation" at the meetings.

"Any Palestinian who would take part would be nothing but a collaborator for the Americans and Israel," he said.

Israel will be joined by Egypt, Jordan, Morocco and Saudi Arabia, who all informed the Trump administration that they would attend.