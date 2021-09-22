Florida GOP Lawmaker Files Extremist, Texas-Style Abortion Bill

A Florida state representative introduced a bill Wednesday almost identical to the one recently passed in the GOP-controlled state of Texas which would ban abortions as early as six weeks—even before most women even know they are pregnant at all.

Webster Barnaby, a Republican, filled the bill, which would fine physicians upwards of $10,000 for every abortion performed, and would also allow people to sue anyone who helps end a pregnancy in violation of the law.

Democratic Florida State Representive Anna Eskamani slammed the bill, calling it "disgusting" and "extremist."

Eskamani said in a statement: “This gross excuse of a bill attacks women and birthing people who are seeking an abortion before they even know they are pregnant. It also attempts to mimic Texas by creating a process for civil action towards those that help someone in Florida end a pregnancy after 6 weeks."

Today HB167 was filed by Republican Lawmaker Webster Barnaby. This bill would ban abortion at 6 weeks and put into place a legal mechanism to sue anyone who helps someone end a pregnancy in Florida after 6 weeks.



Here is Representative Anna V. Eskamani’s statement in response: pic.twitter.com/In0sWDh5NE — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani �� (@AnnaForFlorida) September 22, 2021

Quite notably, the bill would changee Florida's abortion law language so as to refer to a fetus as an "unborn child."

S.B. 8, Texas' abortion law, went into effect Sept. 1, banning abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy and enforcing its criminalization through private citizens' lawsuit rather than through the state government.

The bill includes unprecedented language in legislation governing abortions by allowing anyone, even someone outside of Texas, to sue an abortion provider or anyone else who helped someone get an abortion after six weeks for at least $10,000 per defendant.