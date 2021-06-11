    • Live
Five Million Trees To Be Planted in Ghana

    First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo planting a tree, Ghana, June 11, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @RAkufoAddo

This African country is determined to restore its depleted forest cover.

Ghana`s Environmental Ministry today starts a nationwide tree-planting campaign that aims to restore this African country`s depleted forest cover.

This institution has already distributed over five million seedlings of species such as Wawa, Mango, Rosewood, and Shea, which will be planted in several districts.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo planted a commemorative tree at the precincts of the Jubilee House, the seat of government.

His administration is determined to restore the Ghanaian depleted forest cover, which has been ravaged by negative human activities such as illegal mining and lumbering.

Environmental Ministry Samuel Abu Jina called political parties, faith-based organizations, corporate bodies, schools, the media, and all well-meaning Ghanaians to join forces.

Since the 1990s., the country’s forest cover has decreased from 8.2 million to 1.6 million hectares.

EFE
by teleSUR/ ag-JF
