Five Million Trees To Be Planted in Ghana

This African country is determined to restore its depleted forest cover.

Ghana`s Environmental Ministry today starts a nationwide tree-planting campaign that aims to restore this African country`s depleted forest cover.

This institution has already distributed over five million seedlings of species such as Wawa, Mango, Rosewood, and Shea, which will be planted in several districts.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo planted a commemorative tree at the precincts of the Jubilee House, the seat of government.

His administration is determined to restore the Ghanaian depleted forest cover, which has been ravaged by negative human activities such as illegal mining and lumbering.