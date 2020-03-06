First Case of Coronavirus Reported in Colombia and Peru

Colombian Health authorities confirm the first case of Covid-19 in the country this Friday.

The Colombian Ministry of Health reported on Friday the first case of coronavirus in the country. The patient is a 19-year-old girl who claims to have been in Italy, so it is an imported case and not native to the South American country.

The woman presented the characteristic symptoms and went to a private health center where tests were carried out that tested positive for the virus. Therefore, he was isolated in Bogotá and proceeded to his constant evaluation.

The National Institute of Health announced the positive result, which puts the Health Promoting Entities (EPS), Health Services Provider Institute (IPS), and private health systems on alert.

This week, Colombian Health Minister Fernando Ruíz Gómez declared that the country was prepared before the arrival of Covid-19, with the relevant health protocols.

Also, the president of Peru, Martín Vizcarra, confirmed on Friday the first case of the new coronavirus in the country.

El primer caso de #Coronavirus en nuestro país ha sido identificado y la persona está recibiendo toda la atención integral que requiere. Los protocolos de seguridad ya están activados con espacios adecuados, especialistas y medicinas. — Martín Vizcarra (@MartinVizcarraC) March 6, 2020

"The first case of #Coronavirus in our country has been identified, and the person is receiving all the comprehensive care that is required. The security protocols are already activated with adequate spaces, specialists, and medicines."

The president said that this case corresponds to a 25-year-old who was a few weeks ago in Spain, France, and the Czech Republic. The patient is isolated and stable under medical supervision.

"We have arranged, through the Ministry of Health, the corresponding measures to have comprehensive care," he added.