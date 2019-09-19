    • Live
Fire in Liberia School Kills at Least 27 Children
    People wait for the start of prayers at a mosque after a fire swept through a school, killing children in Monrovia, Liberia September 18, 2019. | Photo: Reuters

Published 19 September 2019
Sadly, it is common for buildings to collapse in blazes linked to faulty electrics in Liberia's big cities, however these are rarely deadly.

A fire at a school in Liberia has killed at least 27 children, police said on Wednesday.

The blaze was caused by an electrical issue and that further investigations were ongoing, police spokesman Moses Carter said.

"The kids were learning the Quran when the fire broke out," he added.

Carter had originally said 30 children were killed before revising the death toll down to 27. Two survivors were taken to the hospital, he said.

The fire started late on Tuesday in the suburbs of the capital Monrovia, President George Weah said in a tweet.

"My prayers go out to the families of the children that died last night in Paynesville City," Weah said. "This is a tough time for the families of the victims and all of Liberia."

Al Jazeera - Reuters
by teleSUR / md-MS
