Finland Announces Intention to Halt Russian Gas Imports

According to the Finland Foreign Minister, Helsinki intends to stop all Russian gas supply dependence.

Finland's Minister for European Affairs and Ownership Steering, Tytti Tuppurainen, announced that the Finish company Gasum would halt all imports from Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG).

"The decision of the Finnish state as the owner [of Gasum] is that LNG import from Russia must be stopped," announced the Minister.

"Finland and entire Europe must completely reject Russian energy resources," added the Finish top official.

"The goal is to get rid of energy contracts with Russian companies," she continued to say, without offering further details on a specific date for the cease of imports.

Тютти Туппурайнен потребовала от финской государственной энергетической компании Gasum Oy прекратить закачку СПГ из России, пишет Helsingin Sanomat



«Финляндия и вся Европа должны избавиться от российских энергоресурсов», — заявила политик pic.twitter.com/vI3CVuLxvO — Газета.Ru (@GazetaRu) August 9, 2022

Tytti Tuppurainen demanded that the Finnish state energy company Gasum Oy stop pumping LNG from Russia. Helsingin Sanomat writes, "Finland and all of Europe must get rid of Russian energy resources," the politician said.

The Russian gas giant Gazprom ceased exports of natural gas to Finland under the contract with Gasum, as the country didn't pay for the month of April, and rejected the policy introduced by Moscow ruling that the pay should be effected in rubles.