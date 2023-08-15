Final Details for the Second Round of Elections in Guatemala

"The electoral boxes, which contain the supplies to carry out the elections of August 20, are already being distributed throughout the country"

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) of Guatemala began last Sunday the distribution of ballots in the most remote districts of the country, while more than 42,000 police officers will be deployed for the second round of elections scheduled for next August 20.

"The electoral boxes, which contain the supplies to carry out the elections of August 20, are already being distributed throughout the country," the electoral body announced in its social networks.

More than 19.4 million printed ballots will cover the more than 25,500 polling stations nationwide for the second round of the elections, in which the presidential candidates Sandra Torres Casanova of the Unidad Nacional de la Esperanza (UNE) and Bernardo Arévalo of the Movimiento Semilla will face each other.

Las cajas electorales, que contienen los insumos para realizar las elecciones del 20 de agosto, ya están siendo distribuidas en todo el país.



The Minister of the Interior, David Napoleón Barrientos, said that more than 42,000 police officers will be deployed throughout the country in order to guarantee "an environment of peace and trust".

"As part of the 32-2023 Security Plan, police presence will be increased around the 3,825 voting centers throughout the country, in order to provide a quality service and ensure the protection of Guatemalans who on August 20 will attend to exercise their right to vote," he said.

In turn, the TSE assured that the electoral bodies are fully integrated and prepared for the development of the second round, meanwhile, highlighted the role of the Municipal Electoral Boards.

During the first round of the presidential elections held last June 25, Torres obtained 15.8 percent of the votes, while Arévalo won 11.7 percent of the ballots.