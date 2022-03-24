Experts’ Concerns About Nuclear Plants in Ukraine

Nuclear experts express their concerns about Ukrainian nuclear facilities and the threat that an accident represents to public health.

Experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency exposed the need of reaching an agreement on how to maintain nuclear facilities in Ukraine, at the time they expressed they are deeply concerned bout the grave consequences that an accident could bring.

The Agency said that without the proper maintenance the risk of a severe accident increases, which could threaten both people and the environment in Ukraine and beyond. “I remain gravely concerned about the safety and security of the nuclear facilities in Ukraine,” stated Rafael Mariano Grossi, IAEA director-general.

“We cannot afford to lose any more time. We need to act now.” The IAEA director said he is willing to go to Ukraine and finalize an agreement that would allow experts and equipment to be sent in to maintain the nuclear facilities.

He explained that a “positive outcome still eludes us,” adding that “the need to prevent a nuclear accident becomes more pressing with each day that passes.” He continued to say that “this assistance is essential to help avert the real risk of a severe nuclear accident that could threaten public health and the environment in Ukraine and beyond.”

During the Russian special military operation, Moscow forces have taken two Ukrainian nuclear facilities in the last month: Zaporizhzhia, the largest plant of its kind in the European continent, and Chernobyl, the site of the world’s worst nuclear meltdown.

According to reports, 100 personnel were held at the Chernobyl nuclear plant for three weeks, relatives and colleagues said they were “physically and morally exhausted.”