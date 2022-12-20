Ethiopia's Education Crisis Fueled by Conflicts, Climate Change

There is a proliferation of climate-induced disasters in Africa such as the recent floods in Chad and drought in the Horn of Africa region.

Ethiopia is experiencing one of the largest education crises globally, mainly due to internal conflict and the effects of climate change.

"More than 3.6 million children across Ethiopia are out of school directly as a result of conflict and climate-induced disasters," said Graham Lang, chief of education at Education Cannot Wait (ECW), the United Nations global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises established at the World Humanitarian Summit.

Based on estimates by the government of Ethiopia, over 13 million children are out of school in the east African country, and the figure has seen a rapid increase due to internal conflict over the past two years.

Half a million Ethiopian children did not go to school during the past six months because of climate-induced disasters, particularly drought.

Noting that 222 million children and adolescents are impacted by forced displacement and crises globally, Lang said the African continent is the worst-hit region by protracted and often forgotten crises.

The security crisis in the Sahel region, including Mali, Burkina Faso, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), as well as across East Africa, has caused massive displacements, which are severely impacting the rights of children and adolescents to education.

Kebele is a proud mum to 10-year-old Jilo who's doing well at school, but she is struggling to keep Jilo in school during the hunger crisis.



In Ethiopia families are facing a drought & subsequent hunger crisis– having devastating effects on children's education.



You can help�� pic.twitter.com/DDQ8yhbPPJ — Plan International UK (@PlanUK) December 8, 2022

Stressing that education is the key to resolving instability and security crises in Africa, Lang said there is incredible resilience among communities in crisis-hit areas and a need for education to continue during those crises.

"We are seeing how governments, local actors, international organizations are rallying around to adapt and respond to those changing circumstances to ensure that those rights of children and adolescents are upheld, even in these most damaging crises," Lang said.

There is a proliferation of climate-induced disasters in Africa, he pointed out, citing cases such as the recent floods in Chad and drought in the Horn of Africa region.

"Education is a pathway to peace. It is absolutely critical to promote resilience and encourage tolerance, mutual respect, and ability to negotiate; peace will never be achieved without an educated population," he said, adding that education is also fundamental to mitigating the impacts of climate change and promoting climate-sensitive approaches.