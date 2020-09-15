Ethiopians Suffer Displacement Crisis Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Data from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) shows that Ethiopia ranks fifth within the world's ten food crisis in 2019 since it has over 8 million people suffering from the lack of access to food.

Thousands of people in Ethiopia need urgent help as there are 1.8 million internally displaced individuals suffering the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Organization for Migration warned on Tuesday.

The UN organization revealed that conflict is the leading cause of the crisis, which has resulted in 1.233.557 displaced people in the country. Moreover, drought has forced 351.062 Ethiopians to leave their homes while seasonal, and flash floods have affected thousands more.

As a response to the crisis, since April 2019, the government has led an initiative to return the internally displaced people.

Moreover, the country faces an increasing COVID-19 pandemic outbreak as today reported 65.486 overall contagions while the death toll stands at 1.035. Additionally, the country faces a considerable lack of health workers.

Before the pandemic, the health professional population ratio was 0.96 per 1000 inhabitants, much lower than the World Health Organization recommended standards of 4.45 per 1000 inhabitants.