Ecuador's Electoral Judges Ratify Removal of Quito Mayor

The Ecuadorian right-wing has been trying to control the Quito Mayor's Office, seeking to create better political conditions for its participation in the 2023 subnational elections.

On Tuesday, Ecuador’s Electoral Dispute Settlement Court (TCE) ratified the removal of Quito Mayor Jorge Yunda and supported that Vice-Mayor Santiago Guarderas headed the office.

“The Yunda removal consultation is now legally notified," TCE claimed, adding that this resolution has no pending appeals. With this ruling, TCE reconfirmed the decision taken on July 1, when it ruled with five votes the legitimacy of the process carried out by the Metropolitan Council, which led to Yunda leaving his post.

However, on July 30, the Pichincha province Justice Court ratified Yunda’s position as Quito Mayor and stressed that he was elected by popular vote in the 2019 sub-national elections.

Since last year, the Ecuadorian right-wing has been trying to control the Quito Mayor's Office, seeking to create better political conditions for its participation in the sub-national elections to be held in 2023.In this process, the Christian Social Party and its allies blamed Yunda for a corruption scheme linked to the purchase of 100,000 COVID-19 tests.

“Fernando Morales”



Por el cruce tranqui del concejal de Quito con Jorge Yunda. pic.twitter.com/Imd9HTyCeP — ¿Por qué es tendencia? ���� (@twittendencia) August 11, 2021

The video shows the moment in which the Mayor of Quito is attacked by a right-wing councilman