Ecuador's CNE Seeks To Unify Elections & Yasuní Referendum Date

The date for the first round of the early general elections is scheduled for next August 20.

Ecuador's National Electoral Council (CNE) approved on Monday to recommend unifying the date of the early presidential and legislative elections and the referendum on oil exploitation in the Yasuní National Park.

"To guarantee political participation and optimize technical and economic resources, as Plenary of the CNE we approved the report that recommends requesting the Constitutional Court [CC] to unify the voting day for the early elections and the Yasuní referendum," the CNE said via Twitter.

The date for the first round of the early general elections is scheduled for next August 20, CNE president Diana Atamaint announced. The CNE has said that it will make the official call to the polls next May 24.

Ecuadorian citizens will elect the new president and the 137 members of the National Assembly who will lead the country during the period 2023-2025.

The CNE has requested the Constitutional Court of Ecuador to postpone the voting date of the Yasuní Popular Consultation, in order to run it in conjunction with the 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

Such process follows Executive Decree 741 signed last May 17 by President Guillermo Lasso to declare the cross death. In this way, Lasso dissolved the legislative body and ordered the call for early elections.

The Yasuní referendum seeks to keep in the ground the oil of block 43-ITT (Ishpingo-Tambococha-Tiputini) of the Yasuní National Park.

The Constitutional Court approved the referendum in early May. The initiative, promoted a decade ago by the Yasunidos citizens' collective, was presented on August 22, 2013.