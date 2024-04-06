Ecuadorian Police Break Into Mexican Embassy And Arrest Ex-Vice President Jorge Glas

Ecuadorian police forcibly broke into the Mexican embassy in Quito on night Friday and arrested Ecuadorian former Vice President Jorge Glas, hours after the Mexican government granted him political asylum.



Glas was detained in this irruption.



In this way, the government of Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa not only violates the sovereignty of the Mexican diplomatic enclosure and international law. He has also kidnapped former Vice President Glas, who already had asylum granted by the Mexican government.

#Ecuador | Ecuadorian police officers on night Friday forcibly broke into the Mexican embassy in Quito, where former Ecuadorian Vice President #JorgeGlas is holed up. Glas was detained in this irruption#Mexico pic.twitter.com/towCHSLYga — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) April 6, 2024





The Mexican president, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador described the event as a violation of international law and Mexican sovereignty and he ordered the breaking of diplomatic relations with the government of Ecuador.