Ecuador Warns That COVID Cases To Increase Due To Unvaccinated

Cases of Covid-19 will continue to increase due to the percentage of people who have not been vaccinated, the president of the Medical Association of the Ecuadorian province of Pichincha (whose capital is Quito), Víctor Álvarez, warned.

"Cases of covid-19 will continue to increase because there are five to six million people who have not been vaccinated," said Alvarez, at a press conference.

According to the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) data, 71.33 percent of Ecuadorians have already received the first dose of the covid-19 vaccine and about 65 percent have completed the two doses.

Ecuador's goal is to immunize 85 percent of its total population of 17.7 million inhabitants by the end of the year.

According to the Medical Association of Pichincha president, the pandemic is still not under control in the South American country or the rest of the world because the virus that causes the disease is still communitarian.

Likewise, he was emphatic in remembering that although vaccines help people develop antibodies to prevent contagion, they do not give total immunity against Covid-19, so he asked Ecuadorians to complete the vaccination schedule and receive the booster dose.

According to him, there is a resurgence of covid-19 cases in Ecuador, although, at the moment, they are minimal.

At the moment, most of the people who go to health centers seeking care for coronavirus or who die from the disease have not yet received the vaccine.

On the contrary, most vaccinated people develop mild or moderate symptoms and may even be asymptomatic, requiring isolation for three to four days and home care.

According to the latest official data, as of Wednesday, Ecuador registered an accumulated 520,296 positive cases of covid-19 confirmed with PCR tests, 23,381 deaths due to the virus and 9,632 probable deaths due to the pandemic.