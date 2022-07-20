    • Live
News > World

EU Calls To Reduce Gas Consumption by 15% in the Region

  Jul. 20, 2022.

    Photo: Twitter/@actjournal

Published 20 July 2022 (11 hours 5 minutes ago)
Opinion

On Wednesday, the European Council proposed a scheme to reduce gas consumption by 15 percent.

Brussels has announced a plan named "Save Gas for a Safe Winter" to lower the use of gas in the bloc at least until next spring. The European Commission has called on its member state to comply with the scheme.

According to the Commission, this plan is expected to limit heating or cooling in public buildings, and give industry incentives to use alternative fuels where possible or reduce gas consumption. On the other hand, the bloc foresees that some of its citizens will not be able to afford gas.

Brussels has also said that the will carry out efforts for accelerating the process of supply diversification. The bloc has suggested the joint purchase of gas to strengthen the EU's possibility of sourcing alternative gas deliveries.

"The flow of Russian gas is now less than one-third of what it used to be, for example, at the same time last year," said Wednesday the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

"This is why it is important that all member states now contribute to the saving, the storing, and are ready to share gas with other neighbors in case of energy solidarity," she said.

"By substituting gas with other fuels and saving energy this summer, more gas can be stored for winter. Acting now will reduce the negative GDP impact, by avoiding unplanned actions in a crisis later," continued to explain the statement.

Tags

European Commission Gas Consumption Save Gas for a Safe Winter

People

Ursula von der Leyen

Xinhua/ RT
by teleSUR/gfl-MS
