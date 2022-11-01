Dutch Gov’t Plans New Levy for Fossil Fuel Companies

The funds will be used to ease the burden of the energy crisis on consumers.

The Dutch government said Tuesday that it plans to raise 3.2 billion euros (3.2 billion U.S. dollars) through a new levy on companies in the fossil fuel sector.

The so-called "temporary solidarity contribution" for crude oil, natural gas, coal and petroleum refining companies will be introduced retroactively over the year 2022, according to a letter sent to the Dutch parliament by the Finance Ministry.

In this way, large profits from increased energy prices will be additionally taxed.

The letter said that the 3.2 billion euros the government expects to raise through the levy will partly compensate for an energy cap for small consumers affected by high energy prices. (1 euro = 1 U.S. dollar)