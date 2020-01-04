Donald Trump Threatens to Attack Iran's Cultural Sites

"Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently...."

U.S. President Donald Trump issued a grave threat to Iran on Saturday over the Islamic Republic's vow to retaliate for the assassination of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani.

Trump began his three-tweet-long response by addressing Iran's threat to target the U.S.' assets in the Middle East, especially after Washington accused Soleimani of planning the December 27, 2019 attack on the K-1 Base in Iraq's Kirkuk province.

"Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently...."

The U.S. President continued to fire off accusation's against the late Iranian commander, claiming that Soleimani attacked the American Embassy in Baghdad on December 30, along with making new plans to launch attacks against the U.S.

"....hundreds of Iranian protesters. He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years. Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have....."

Trump then threatened to target 52 Iranian sites, a reference to the 52 Americans that were taken hostage at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran in November 1979.

"....targeted 52 Iranian sites (representing the 52 American hostages taken by Iran many years ago), some at a very high level & important to Iran & the Iranian culture, and those targets, and Iran itself, WILL BE HIT VERY FAST AND VERY HARD. The USA wants no more threats!"

The threat to destroy Iranian cultural sites would spark outrage on Twitter, as a large numbers of users criticized the U.S. President for his callousness and viciousness towards the country's rich culture and history.