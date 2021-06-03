Denmark's Ex Minister Denies Responsibility in Spying Scandal

Margrethe Vestager said that while she was Interior Minister her responsibilities did not include overseeing the activities of Danish intelligence services.

On Thursday, European Commission (EC) Vice President Margrethe Vestager explained that while she was Denmark's Interior Minister, she was not responsible for overseeing her country's intelligence services, which allegedly collaborated with the United States to spy on other European countries.

Previously, European journalists revealed that the U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) used Danish telecommunications cables to conduct illegal eavesdropping on the rulers of countries such as Germany, France, Sweden, and Norway. Consented to by Danish intelligence, these spying actions would have happened between 2012 and 2014.

Vestager argues that the Interior Ministry does not control the intelligence services as its responsibilities relate only to matters such as the holding of elections and the functioning of subnational governments.

"In Denmark, the parliament has a control commission for the supervision of the intelligence services," she recalled, stressing that "I have always maintained that you should not spy on your neighbors."

